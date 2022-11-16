Lucky Dauphin County Lottery Player Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Ticket

A top prize-winning "$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off" lottery ticket was sold in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to lottery officials.

It sold at Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood St., Harrisburg, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

This was the first of 5 top prizes of $1,000,000, less withholding.

Players find out if they've won any prizes by scanning their ticket at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

