Here's Where You Can Get The Best Boozy Frozen Treats In Central Pennsylvania

You could buy margarita mix at home or you could hit the town and get alcohol infused ice cream!

Boozy scoops, smoothies, slushies, shaved ice and other delicious frozen treats are an international craze that continues to be on the rise.

The total revenue for alcohol-infused ice cream is expected to exceed $450 million by 2025, Bloomberg reports.

The Susquehanna Valley is never one to shy away from a tread, especially one with skyrocketing revenue potential.

Here's a list of some of the most popular places to get a little tipsy while cooling off this summer:

Midstate Distillery

Why go to a soda shop for a milkshake like it's 1950 when you can enjoy a boozy milkshake at a distillery.

They have three flavors to choose from: sweet and salty bourbon bacon chocolate, tropical piña colada or classic strawberries n’ cream.

1817 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg.

(717) 745-5040.

Breski Beverage Distributors

Breski's slushies. Google Maps- Natalie K

Sure, you could come in for one of their 12 handcrafted brews but when it's over 90 degrees you might want to head right over to the slushy bar.

1170 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

(717) 939-4831.

Annie Bailey's

Don't want to drink to get buzzed? Try a freezer pop!

Freezer Pops at Annie Bailey's. Facebook- Annie Bailey's

Annie Bailey's has rotating flavors throughout the summer, including Electric Lemonade, Strawberry Daiquiri, Bahama Mama, Grape Gatorade, Watermelon Mojito, Piña Colada, Sweet Tea Vodka Lemonade and Irish Green Tea.

They are all available for $5.50 or with champagne at $8.50.

28 East King Street, Lancaster.

(717) 393-4000.

Beer King

As the weather begins to change, take advantage of the hot days with an ice cold 16 oz slushie for $4.25. Posted by Beer King on Friday, August 28, 2020

This alcohol shop has sells 6 flavors of slushies in 16 oz at $4.25 a piece

609 Division St, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

(717) 635-8870

Urban Churn

Ah, the famous home of sauerkraut ice cream. You'll have to wait until new years to eat that local favorite but for now how about some whiskey or rum ice cream.

It's more than a buzz inducing treat or a sugar high when you can get fish ink in your ice cream too!

Introducing the ' Spanish Seas '. I use imported Cuttlefish Ink from Spain, Spanish Saffron, hand pressed limes, and... Posted by Urban Churn on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

6391 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA.

(717) 884-9396.

**BONUS**

Boozy B's

The name makes it clear these sundaes are fundays for the grown-up.

"Serving up handcrafted alcohol infused ice cream," this is the boss bio of Boozy B's Instagram.

They don't just serve ice cream-- they also have slushies, cakes, doughnuts, boba and milkshakes to bring everyone over 21 to their yard.

They are located in northern Pennsylvania but they seem to be worth the drive!

41 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

(570) 855-0575.

Prices and menus are subject to change at all of the above locations. Contact the business before you go to confirm item details.

Did we miss your favorite spot for boozy frozen treats? Email the details to jpikora@dailyvoice.com and we'll try to include it in a future article.

