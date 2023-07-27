Jackpot Winning $860K Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In Dauphin County

The winning ticket sold at the Penn National Race Course, 720 Bow Creek Road, Grantville, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 11-21-28-31-34-43.

More than 30,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time.

Any prizes won on any game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

The next drawing will be on Monday, July 17, and the Powerball jackpot currently has an estimated annuity value of $900 million, or $465.1 million cash.

