Harrisburg 4-Year-Old's Accused Shooter Arrested In Philadelphia: US Marshals

Shawn Jason, 47, was arrested at a hotel on Island Avenue, Marshals said in a release.

Authorities previously said Jason shot three people during a five-hour standoff last Sept 9. Police said he was armed with a rifle when he forced his way into a home on the 1800 block of North Street following a dispute with neighbors.

Jason was able to escape just as a SWAT team stormed the building, according to officials.

He's also accused of robbing a Glenside CVS in February, Marshals said.

“A long and extensive history of violent criminal activity by Mr. Jason has once again culminated in his arrest, but sadly not before counting a 4-year-old child he shot as among his most recent victims,” said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Jason was previously convicted of murder and robbery in 1996, and also led Philadelphia police on a brief chase in a stolen pick-up truck in 2009, authorities have said.

