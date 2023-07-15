Escaped Murder Suspect Recaptured: PA Couple Call 911 After Catching Michael Burham 'Camping'

Michael Charles Burham broke out of the Warren County lockup using a makeshift rope of prison bedding on Friday, July 7, 2023, Warren City police have said.

The final leg of the manhunt began with a call to the Pennsylvania State Police tip line of “a suspicious individual” in Conowingo Township around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a press conference later that same evening.

The reporting caller and his wife had been on their property checking on their dog in a golf cart when they stumbled across Burhams wearing his dirty prison clothes inside out. He told the couple he was camping.

“The owner of the property recognized him, got his wife back into the golf cart and drove away from there so that he could immediately contact us as Burham fled into the woods,” Bivens said.

PSP along with multiple local forces used dogs to track him through the woods, successfully recapturing him at 6 p.m.

He was originally being held on arson and burglary charges and is also the prime suspect in the Jamestown, New York killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin on May 11, according to police in that city.

In addition, investigators say Burham was "associated with" a carjacking and kidnapping of a northwest Pennsylvania couple.

New charges for the escape and eluding police are expected to be filed.

