Escaped Murder Suspect Might Have Outside Help, PA State Police Say

Michael Charles Burham broke out of the Warren County lockup using a makeshift rope of prison bedding on Friday, July 7, Warren city police have said.

He was being held on arson and burglary charges and is also the prime suspect in the Jamestown, New York killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin on May 11, according to police in that city.

In addition, investigators say Burham was "associated with" a carjacking and kidnapping of a northwest Pennsylvania couple.

"He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary," Warren police said last week.

In a press conference on Sunday, July 9, Pennsylvania state police Lt. Col. George Bivens said it's possible that the 34-year-old escapee is being aided in avoiding capture.

"We have located small stockpiles or campsites in wooded areas in the general vicinity of Warren, and we believe that at least some of those may be associated with Burham," Bivens told reporters.

Law enforcement suspects "one or more individuals may be assisting him," Bivens said, declining to comment further.

State police believe Burham is still in the Warren area. He was last seen wearing an orange and white striped prison jumpsuit with a denim jacket and Crocs, Warren police said. He is white with brown eyes, dark hair, and tattoos on his upper-right and lower-left arms.

The accused murderer is "considered very dangerous" and area residents are asked to "report anything out of the ordinary," the department added. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

