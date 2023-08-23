Enola Man DUI Crashes During Pursuit, Police Say

Donovan Abram Ward of Enola, was driving a vehicle that had been reported as stolen while under the influence when he was spotted tailgating another vehicle on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, area police told Daily Voice.

He was seen by an officer while driving in the southbound lane in the 500 block of Eisenhower Boulevard, Swatara Township at 10:24 p.m.

Ward turned onto a side street and the patrol officer saw him run through a stop sign, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop — but he sped off before the officer had time to turn on his lights or sirens — so a pursuit ensued, according to the police.

The chase ended when Ward crashed into another car on South 28th Street near Amity Road, the police explained.

Ward and his passenger in the car stolen from East Pennsboro Township were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Ward has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property, DUI, and related offenses.

Ward is a real estate agent according to his social media, and a parolee according to court documents.

At the time of Monday's pursuit he was serving the first of three 12-month (3 years in total) probation sentences for theft, drugs, and receiving stolen property charges of a 2021 offense, court records show.

He was also sentenced to 144 days to 23 months of prison time for the receiving stolen property charge on Dec. 14, 2022, and was released to begin his probation after serving the exact minimum sentence and agreeing to attend drug treatment, according to court documents.

His bail and preliminary hearing have not been set as of Tuesday morning as he remains in the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, or submit a tip online.

