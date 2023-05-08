COLD CASE: 20-Year-Old Woman Found In Nothing But Her Socks Along The Susquehanna River

Kimmie was "found naked, beaten, strangled, hands bound behind her back floating in the Susquehanna River," podcasters at Keystone Cold Cases put it on Oct. 25, 2021, asking, "Who could commit such a heinous crime?" If you know who could be eligible for a big reward, according to PSP.

She had last seen at her home in Etters at 9 p.m. on May 8, 1996, PSP said.

Her 1987 Mazda 626 was found at Gables Truck Struck Stop on I-81 near Exit 77 to PA Route 39/Linglestown Road on May 22, according to authorities.

She also had no criminal record but she was known to stay out late and take several day-long trips away from her home to spend time with friends and family. She was also known to frequent Gables Truck Stop, PSP explained.

Kimmie previously worked as a secretary, in maintenance, as a clerk, in security, and spent "approximately one month in the US Army," state police said.

She was found along the East Bank of the Susquehanna River Middle Paxton Township Dauphin Boro, completely naked except for white athletic socks, authorities detailed.

"An autopsy determined that Yohe’s cause of death was ligature strangulation, with lacerations to the head and ligature marks on the neck and right ankle," state police said.

It is believed that she was beaten, strangled, and had her hands bound behind her back— before being thrown into the river. She is thought to have been in the river for five to nine days, before she was found, according to authorities.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP, Harrisburg, at (717) 671-7500 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

