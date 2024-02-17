Brenton King's kayak was recovered by firefighters in the Susquehanna River, south of City Island, around 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, local police said.

Nearly 24 hours later and King still not has not been found.

He is described as a Black male with a thin build approximately 6 feet tall. He was most likely wearing florescent orange and black bibs when he disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

