Police in Harrisburg are searching for a 44-year-old missing kayaker.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Brenton King's kayak was recovered by firefighters in the Susquehanna River, south of City Island, around 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, local police said.

Nearly 24 hours later and King still not has not been found.

He is described as a Black male with a thin build approximately 6 feet tall. He was most likely wearing florescent orange and black bibs when he disappeared. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. 

