Brenton King was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 18 in the Susquehanna River, according to police in Harrisburg.

His kayak was recovered by firefighters in the Susquehanna River, south of City Island, around 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, local police said.

King's Facebook page shows he is from Brunswick and Frederick, MD.

Condolences poured in.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.