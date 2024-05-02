Bandana Left At Gas Station 14+ Years Ago Leads To Arrest: PA State Police

Alexander Theodule Pelletier, of Williamsport, Lycoming County was arrested on April 30 in connection with a robbery at Shelocta BP convenience store along PA Route 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, troopers explained in the release.

PSP Troop A patrol members and criminal investigators were called to the gas station at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2010, as detailed in the release.

Now-retired Cpl. Gerhard Goodyearled the investigation and learned that a man was vacuuming in the store when the following according to the release:

"A young, white male entered the store. The suspect was reported to have been wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a bandana over his face. The suspect, who was reported to have held up his right hand, which also had a bandana over it, demanded money and asked the employee if he wanted to be shot.The employee then picked up a vacuum sweeper and swung it at the suspect. A physical altercation ensued, during which the suspect struck the employee at least one time before the suspect fled on foot."

Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory Services notified investigators on March 7, 2024, that a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit was confirmed on the bandana which had been covering the suspect’s face and was left at the scene.

The DNA evidence from the bandana identified Pelletier as the suspect and he was charged with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal attempt (theft by unlawful taking or disposition), the police explained.

Pelletier was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to the police and confirmed by court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14 at 10:45 a.m.

