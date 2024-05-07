Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Attempted Homicide: Woman Shot In Harrisburg (Developing)

A woman is in the hospital following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisburg police announced shortly after the incident.

A map of Harrisburg where officers found a woman shot in an attempted homicide.&nbsp;

A map of Harrisburg where officers found a woman shot in an attempted homicide. 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police; Google Maps (Satellite).
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to report of "shots fired" in the area of Kittatinny and Buckthorn streets at 1:45 p.m. on May 7, according to the police release.

When they arrived they found the woman "suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," the police stated in the release. 

She was taken to the hospital "for emergency treatment" the police said.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE