Attempted Homicide: Woman Shot In Harrisburg (Developing)

Officers were called to report of "shots fired" in the area of Kittatinny and Buckthorn streets at 1:45 p.m. on May 7, according to the police release.

When they arrived they found the woman "suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," the police stated in the release.

She was taken to the hospital "for emergency treatment" the police said.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.