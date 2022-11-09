Woman Grabs Wheel To Cause Crash, Tries Assaulting Arresting Officers In Central PA: Police

A 22-year-old woman in Central Pennsylvania caused a crash by grabbing the wheel and then tried assaulting the arresting officers, authorities said.

A West Shore Regional police officer found a car that had crashed around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 4, the department said. During the investigation, they learned Sydney Elizabeth Breen was a passenger in the vehicle and began to assault the driver, police said.

Breen grabbed the steering wheel to crash the vehicle and, when taken into custody, resisted arrest, authorities said.

While being taken into custody, Breen attempted to assault the officers, they said. She was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

