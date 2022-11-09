Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Police & Fire

Woman Grabs Wheel To Cause Crash, Tries Assaulting Arresting Officers In Central PA: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sydney Breen
Sydney Breen Photo Credit: West Shore Regional police

A 22-year-old woman in Central Pennsylvania caused a crash by grabbing the wheel and then tried assaulting the arresting officers, authorities said.

A West Shore Regional police officer found a car that had crashed around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 4, the department said. During the investigation, they learned Sydney Elizabeth Breen was a passenger in the vehicle and began to assault the driver, police said. 

Breen grabbed the steering wheel to crash the vehicle and, when taken into custody, resisted arrest, authorities said. 

While being taken into custody, Breen attempted to assault the officers, they said. She was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.