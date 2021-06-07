State Police: More Than 400 Animals With 'Decaying Bodies' Rescued From PA Farm

Pennsylvania State Police rescued more than 400 animals in “deplorable” conditions over the weekend, leading to felony aggravated animal cruelty charges for a Cumberland County man.

Farm owner Barry Lee Orndorff, 64, of Sandbank Road in Southampton Township is accused of failing to properly care for 40 sheep, 20 goats, 40 ducklings, 40 assorted birds, 10 rabbits and a horse in his care, PA State Police said June 4.

Orndorff “failed to provide necessary sustenance, potable water, clean and sanitary shelter that offers protection from the weather, and necessary veterinary care” for the animals, authorities said.

A search warrant was carried out at Orndorff’s residence Saturday, leading to the rescue of 404 animals in total, police said.

Orndorff was arrested Friday and charged with 450 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and released after posting $5,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the animals were willingly surrendered to Speranza Animal Rescue, where volunteers are nursing them back to health, police said. The group is currently accepting donations for assistance.

UPDATE. FINAL TOTAL 404 animals... UPDATE 115 Animals were removed and brought to SPeranza tonight. As I was saying... Posted by Speranza Animal Rescue on Friday, June 4, 2021

Orndorff is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing in District Court on June 14.

Until they are in good health and find a new home the staff at Speranza will continue to care for the animals.

The facility is taking donations to help care for the sudden influx of animals, so far they have raised over $60,000

Anyone looking to make a donation or offer help is encouraged to contact the rescue at 717-609-6020.

Mail donations can be sent to Speranza Rescue at 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17055.

