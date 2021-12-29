PA Man Killed GF's Cat With BB Gun During Fight: Police

A central Pennsylvania man faces animal cruelty charges after he killed his girlfriend's cat, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the first block of South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle on a report of a domestic disturbance, local police said.

They learned Steven Robinson, 36, fatally shot his girlfriend's cat during a fight, according to Carlisle police.

He also threatened to hurt the woman if she contacted police, authorities said.

Robinson was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty, intimidation of a victim, and discharge of a firearm, police said.

He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.