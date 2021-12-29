Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Police: Bodybuilder Captured In NJ Shot LI Parents On Christmas In Dispute Over His Baby
Police & Fire

PA Man Killed GF's Cat With BB Gun During Fight: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Robinson
Steven Robinson Photo Credit: Carlisle police

A central Pennsylvania man faces animal cruelty charges after he killed his girlfriend's cat, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the first block of South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle on a report of a domestic disturbance, local police said.

They learned Steven Robinson, 36, fatally shot his girlfriend's cat during a fight, according to Carlisle police.

He also threatened to hurt the woman if she contacted police, authorities said.

Robinson was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty, intimidation of a victim, and discharge of a firearm, police said.

He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.