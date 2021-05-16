Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
PA Man Arrested For Exposing Genitals In Popular Shopping Center Parking Lot, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Caden Alberto Rivera was charged with indecent exposure after he was found with his genitals out in the parking lot of a Lemoyne shopping center, police said.
Caden Alberto Rivera was charged with indecent exposure after he was found with his genitals out in the parking lot of a Lemoyne shopping center, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/West Shore Regional Police (inset)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for having his genitals exposed in the parking lot of a popular Cumberland County shopping center, authorities said.

West shore Regional officers responded to the parking lot of 1200 Market Street in Lemoyne where Caden Alberto Rivera was found around 1:45 p.m. May 13, police said.

Rivera was charged with indecent exposure, authorities said.

Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

