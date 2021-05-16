PA Man Arrested For Exposing Genitals In Popular Shopping Center Parking Lot, Authorities Say

A 19-year-old man was arrested for having his genitals exposed in the parking lot of a popular Cumberland County shopping center, authorities said.

West shore Regional officers responded to the parking lot of 1200 Market Street in Lemoyne where Caden Alberto Rivera was found around 1:45 p.m. May 13, police said.

Rivera was charged with indecent exposure, authorities said.

Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.