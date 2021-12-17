'Gingerbread Building' Destroyed By Fire

A fire "significantly damaged" a historic building in central Pennsylvania Thursday night, PennLive reports.

The blaze spread through the third floor and out the windows of the "Gingerbread Building' on West Main Street in Mechanicsburg around 10:25 p.m. the outlet says.

Firefighters knocked the fire down and began overhauling at around midnight. There were no injures reported and over a dozen people were being assisted by the Red Cross, the outlet reports.

The building was once known for its landmark bar, Gingerbread Man, which closed this past summer after 42 years in business, according to a previous PennLive report.

Click here for the full report from PennLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.