Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Black Tie Optional: NJ Sisters Charged With Staging Sham Marriages To Keep Non-Citizens In US
Police & Fire

'Gingerbread Building' Destroyed By Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Gingerbread Man building fire, Dec. 16
Gingerbread Man building fire, Dec. 16 Photo Credit: Mark Gepthepiercer Gephart Facebook

A fire "significantly damaged" a historic building in central Pennsylvania Thursday night, PennLive reports.

The blaze spread through the third floor and out the windows of the "Gingerbread Building' on West Main Street in Mechanicsburg around 10:25 p.m. the outlet says.

Firefighters knocked the fire down and began overhauling at around midnight. There were no injures reported and over a dozen people were being assisted by the Red Cross, the outlet reports.

The building was once known for its landmark bar, Gingerbread Man, which closed this past summer after 42 years in business, according to a previous PennLive report.

Click here for the full report from PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.