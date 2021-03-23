DUI Driver Busted With Crack Pipe, Middlesex Twp. Police Say

A 47-year-old woman was charged with DUI and found in possession of a crack pipe, authorities in Cumberland County said.

Middlesex Township police officers responded to a business on the 1000 block of the Harrisburg Pike around 1:30 a.m. March 18, where they found Kelly Peretzman behind the wheel of a vehicle, police said in a news release.

Peretzman exhibited several signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and was subsequently arrested for DUI, police said.

She was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and a crack pipe.

