Police & Fire

Drunken Man Charged With Harassing People At Cumberland County Truck Stop: Police

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Bruce Milton Coley, 33, of Philadelphia, was allegedly found clutching a bottle of liquor and stumbling around a Cumberland County truck stop.
A Philadelphia man was arrested in Cumberland County after police said he drunkenly harassed shoppers at a truck stop. 

Authorities were called to the truck stop in Middlesex Township on Sunday, Dec. 18 for reports of a person "stumbling around" the store, officials said in a release. 

Officers arrived to find Bruce Milton Coley, 33, holding a liquor bottle and struggling to keep his balance, they said. Coley allegedly tried to run away when police approached him, and continued to resist after he was caught, authorities claimed. 

The 33-year-old is charged with simple and aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness, Middlesex Police said. 

Coley remains in the Cumberland County lockup in lieu of bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11, according to state judicial records.  

