Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Waitress Found Dead In Central Pennsylvania Restaurant

Daily Voice
Duke’s Bar & Grille in Wormleysburg.
Duke’s Bar & Grille in Wormleysburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A waitress was found dead in restroom at a Cumberland County restaurant, according to a report by PennLive.

The 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Duke’s Bar & Grille located in the 300 block of South Front Street in Wormleysburg, after working four hours on Sept. 22.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County coroner's office at 5:22 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The woman's identity will not be released until our next of kin are notified.

Click here to read PennLive's full article.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.