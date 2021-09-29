Waitress Found Dead In Central Pennsylvania Restaurant

A waitress was found dead in restroom at a Cumberland County restaurant, according to a report by PennLive.

The 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Duke’s Bar & Grille located in the 300 block of South Front Street in Wormleysburg, after working four hours on Sept. 22.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County coroner's office at 5:22 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The woman's identity will not be released until our next of kin are notified.

