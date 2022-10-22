PA Caregiver Found Guilty In Conning Elderly Patient Out Of $100K — Even On His Death Bed: DA

A Cumberland County jury returned a guilty verdict for a 46-year-old woman who stole nearly $100,000 from the 73-year-old man she'd been caring for — right up until the day he died, authorities said.

Wendy Springer-Parks claimed the nearly $100,000 she received from the victim over a 17-month period was compensation for her services as a caregiver, as well as the victim’s generosity in paying her bills as they were “planning for the future," the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.

Springer-Parks told troopers that the victim regularly signed blank checks that she kept on hand and she would fill out the remainder of the checks, including the amount, after getting approval from the victim.

Of the 107 checks that were payable to Springer-Parks in the 17-month period, two signatures were confirmed by the victim’s family as not the victim’s handwriting — and Springer-Parks eventually admitted to troopers to signing “a couple” checks. She insisted, though, that the victim approved all of the money she took.

The jury heard from a financial expert at trial regarding the depletion of the victim’s accounts and highlighted a $2,000 bank withdrawal and $1,500 check to Springer-Parks on the date that the victim was admitted to the hospital for a heel ulcer that ultimately contributed to his death a month later while still hospitalized.

When confronted about the $2,000 cash, Springer-Parks told troopers she stopped at the bank for the money on the way to take the victim to the hospital because he wanted her to “do some shopping.” Evidence at trial also revealed that Springer-Parks collected nearly $30,000 in unemployment benefits on top of the money taken from the victim.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, after less than two hours of deliberation, the jury returns its guilty verdict. Springer-Parks convicted on two counts of Forgery and one count of Theft By Deception for her misuse of money and checks.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Metzger and investigated by Trooper Tom Clark of the Pennsylvania State Police. Springer-Parks will be sentenced later this year and is facing a 12-month mandatory sentence..

