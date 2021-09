A Camp Hill favorite eatery is officially closed.

After two and a half years Stevie's Bistro's fate was sealed after the death of a walk-in cooler, according to PennLive.

The cooler failure was just one more issue on top of all the pandemic struggles of staffing and supply chain.

The Bistro, located at 2163 Market Street officially closed Aug. 29.

