Mechanicsburg Doughnut Shop Briefly Closed By Supply Chain Issues Reopens

Duck Donuts on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg closed on Sunday, Oct. 29, citing supply chain issues.

"At Duck Donuts, we pride ourselves on delivering a superior product and exceptional customer experience," the doughnut chain said. "Unfortunately, we are experiencing a supply chain issue and have made the decision to temporarily close our shop. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving you our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts soon!"

Fortunately, Duck Donut customers didn't have to wait long. The store reopened the following day, Monday, Oct. 30.

