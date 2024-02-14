Fentanyl Dealer Wanted For Selling Pills That Killed Teen In Camp Hill: Police

Major Mahari Winfield Defreitas, 20, is wanted for drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver, authorities said.

Police were called about a suspected overdose on Rosemont Avenue in Camp Hill last Oct. 11, the department said. First responders rendered life-saving aid but the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

His cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl toxicity, officials said.

Investigators later found texts on the boy's phone from Defreitas, discussing the sale of "three blue pills," police said.

Home security cameras also captured someone in a dark Nissan Murano meeting the victim at his home the night before his overdose, authorities said. Defreitas has been cited for traffic offenses while driving a Murano, they noted.

An arrest warrant has been issued and anyone with information can submit a tip through Crimewatch, the department added.

