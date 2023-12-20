Fair 34°

Thornbury Flood Rescue: Wego PD Saves Driver's Life

First responders in Chester County waded through rainwater to rescue a driver who was trapped in her car during the flooding early Monday morning, Dec. 18, authorities say. 

Scene from the Dec. 18 flood rescue in Thornbury; Westtown East Goshen Regional Police

 Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department/Facebook
Mac Bullock
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were called to the 1200 block of Westtown-Thornton Road in Thornbury Township by a woman who was stuck in her vehicle, the department said in a release. 

The driver had traveled on a flooded roadway and was now trapped in her car, with water inside and rising fast, authorities said. 

Officer Robert Wheatcraft waded 100 yards through waist-high waters to help the woman escape the car, then escorted her back to safety, according to officials. 

Drivers should never enter a flooded roadway, the department added. 

