Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were called to the 1200 block of Westtown-Thornton Road in Thornbury Township by a woman who was stuck in her vehicle, the department said in a release.

The driver had traveled on a flooded roadway and was now trapped in her car, with water inside and rising fast, authorities said.

Officer Robert Wheatcraft waded 100 yards through waist-high waters to help the woman escape the car, then escorted her back to safety, according to officials.

Drivers should never enter a flooded roadway, the department added.

