Steer Clear: Flooding Closes Roads Across Southeast Pennsylvania

The Mount Holly, New Jersey station reports that flood warnings and areal flood warnings are in effect for parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties through late Monday night, though the rain is expected to "taper off" by midday.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways and obey barricades on closed roads.

Authorities have issued the following road closures across the region for Monday:

Bucks

In Doylestown:

Rickerts Road between Pine Run Road and Ferry Road

The intersection of Pine Run Road and Chapman Road

Almshouse Road between Lower State Road and Upper State Road

Shady Retreat Road between Burpee Road and Iron Hill Road

Pebble Hill Road between Sugarbottom Road and Wilkshire Road.

Chester

In West Chester:

East Chestnut Street approaching Montgomery Avenue.

In West Goshen:

Montgomery Avenue at Gay Street and Washington Street.

Montgomery

In Upper Moreland:

Byberry Road and Pioneer Road

Byberry Road and Masons Mill Road

Lehigh

In Allentown:

S. Saint Elmo and Union

Walnut and Union

Keystone and Devonshire

Union Terrace Elementary School is closed.

For regularly updated forecast information, visit weather.gov/phi.

