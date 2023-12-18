Steer Clear: Flooding Closes Roads Across Southeast Pennsylvania

The Mount Holly, New Jersey station reports that flood warnings and areal flood warnings are in effect for parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties through late Monday night, though the rain is expected to "taper off" by midday.
Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways and obey barricades on closed roads.
Authorities have issued the following road closures across the region for Monday:
Bucks
In Doylestown:
Rickerts Road between Pine Run Road and Ferry Road
- The intersection of Pine Run Road and Chapman Road
- Almshouse Road between Lower State Road and Upper State Road
- Shady Retreat Road between Burpee Road and Iron Hill Road
- Pebble Hill Road between Sugarbottom Road and Wilkshire Road.
Chester
In West Chester:
- East Chestnut Street approaching Montgomery Avenue.
In West Goshen:
Montgomery Avenue at Gay Street and Washington Street.
Montgomery
In Upper Moreland:
- Byberry Road and Pioneer Road
- Byberry Road and Masons Mill Road
Lehigh
In Allentown:
- S. Saint Elmo and Union
- Walnut and Union
- Keystone and Devonshire
- Union Terrace Elementary School is closed.
For regularly updated forecast information, visit weather.gov/phi.
