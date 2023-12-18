Light Rain 54°

SHARE

Steer Clear: Flooding Closes Roads Across Southeast Pennsylvania

Nearly three inches of rain have fallen across southeastern Pennsylvania between Sunday and Monday mornings, Dec. 17 and 18, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service. 

<p>Flooding in West Whiteland on Monday, Dec. 18.&nbsp;</p>

Flooding in West Whiteland on Monday, Dec. 18. 

 Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The Mount Holly, New Jersey station reports that flood warnings and areal flood warnings are in effect for parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties through late Monday night, though the rain is expected to "taper off" by midday. 

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways and obey barricades on closed roads. 

Authorities have issued the following road closures across the region for Monday: 

Bucks

In Doylestown: 

  • Rickerts Road between Pine Run Road and Ferry Road

  • The intersection of Pine Run Road and Chapman Road
  • Almshouse Road between Lower State Road and Upper State Road
  • Shady Retreat Road between Burpee Road and Iron Hill Road
  • Pebble Hill Road between Sugarbottom Road and Wilkshire Road.

Chester 

In West Chester: 

  • East Chestnut Street approaching Montgomery Avenue.

In West Goshen:

  • Montgomery Avenue at Gay Street and Washington Street. 

Montgomery

In Upper Moreland: 

  • Byberry Road and Pioneer Road 
  • Byberry Road and Masons Mill Road

Lehigh 

In Allentown: 

  • S. Saint Elmo and Union 
  • Walnut and Union
  • Keystone and Devonshire
  • Union Terrace Elementary School is closed. 

For regularly updated forecast information, visit weather.gov/phi

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE