Joshua Hartmann Charged With Identity Theft, Forgery: DA

A Spring City man is charged with more than 500 counts in two separate cases of alleged forgery, identity theft, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. 

A Spring City man stole mail and then identities, prosecutors charge. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Anne-Onyme
Mac Bullock
Joshua Hartmann, 41, stole mail from residents in Schuylkill Township, Phoenixville, Malvern, Tredyffrin, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence for months, prosecutors claim. 

Authorities say he used the victims' information to change their addresses on file with government agencies, then stole their identities and opened credit cards in their names. 

Tredyffrin police, Lower Providence police, and the US Postal Inspection Service assisted with the investigation. 

Area residents who believe they might have been victimized should call Detective Daniel McFadden at 610-408-3649.

