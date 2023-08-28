Fair 72°

SHARE

Reward Offered Accused Burglar Wanted For Multiple Felonies In West Chester

A man accused of multiple felony break-ins is sought by police in West Chester.

Francis Timothy Bango
Francis Timothy Bango Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Francis Timothy Bango is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespassing, loitering and prowling, and related offenses, according to state police and public court records. 

The 23-year-old allegedly committed the offenses on Aug. 21, 2022, according to court documents.

The West Chester resident is described as being 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, the police detailed in the release. 

A cash reward of an unnamed amount is available for information leading to his arrest. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE