Reward Offered Accused Burglar Wanted For Multiple Felonies In West Chester

Francis Timothy Bango is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespassing, loitering and prowling, and related offenses, according to state police and public court records.

The 23-year-old allegedly committed the offenses on Aug. 21, 2022, according to court documents.

The West Chester resident is described as being 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, the police detailed in the release.

A cash reward of an unnamed amount is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

