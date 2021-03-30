Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
West Whiteland PD Searching For Contractor Accused Of Scamming Victim Of $10,500

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
George M. Brinton
George M. Brinton Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD

West Whiteland police are searching for a contractor who they say failed to complete $10,500 of home improvement work.

A township resident told police that they hired George M. Brinton, 55, to complete work on their home on Dec. 1, 2020, Det. Scott Pezick told Daily Voice.

Brinton was paid a series of eight checks for the project, totaling $25,845, but has yet to complete $10,500 of work since Jan. 31, 2021, Pezick said.

The victim has been unable to reach Brinton for two weeks, to which she reported to police, Pezick said.

Brinton was confirmed to be an authorized contractor with a legitimate business, Pezick said.

A warrant was posted for Brinton's arrest on Thursday. He is facing charges of home improvement fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

