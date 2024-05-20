Chester County House Fire Sends Pair To Hospital: Authorities (Photos)

Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of Limestone Road around 9 a.m. Cochranville Fire Company said they were called about a "dwelling fire with a possible explosion" and arrived to find "heavy fire from the second floor."

A 70-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were both airlifted to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The West Grove Fire Department, Christiana Fire Department, and Union Fire Department also responded to the scene, PSP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

