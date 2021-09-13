West Chester Man Hospitalizes Colleague In Violent Assault, Police Say

A West Chester man was arrested after he assaulted a colleague so severely that he was hospitalized, authorities said.

The victim told responding officers that his coworker, Dwayne Simmons, 43, repeatedly punched him in the face and head and slammed his head against a glass window several times on Aug. 8 at the Justice Center Parking Garage on West Market Street, according to West Chester police.

The victim's facial and head injuries were so severe that he needed to be hospitalized, police said.

Simmons was arrested by West Whiteland police on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

He was sent to Chester County Prison on $50,000 bail, court records show.

