Wanted Suburban Philly Driver Leaving Crash Scene Had Loaded Gun, Meth: Police

A driver who crashed his car in Chester County with warrants out for his arrest was found with a loaded handgun and a plastic baggie full of meth, authorities said.

Benjamin Lawrence Snyder, 31, was trying to flee the crash on Catfish Lane in North Coventry, when police arrived around 4 p.m. Jan. 13, local police said.

Snyder was detained upon police arrival pending confirmation of an active warrant out of Bucks County.

Through the investigation, Snyder was found in possession of a fully-loaded 9mm handgun and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, North Coventry police said.

Snyder is not licensed to carry a firearm and is prohibited from owning/possessing one.

He was transported to the Pottstown Police Department for housing until video arraignment, then was taken before on-call District Judge Smith of District Court 15-1-02 for the video arraignment.

Smith set bail to $20,000 cash and made Snyder aware of the active warrant out of Bucks County. A preliminary hearing was held on Jan. 27 before District Judge Hipple District Court 15-3-01 and all charges were held and bound over to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas. Snyder was remanded to Chester Co. Prison.

