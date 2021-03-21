Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Sub-Zero Tolerance: FAA Tightens COVID Mask Policy, Fines Up To $35,000, Even Jail Time
Police & Fire

Police: DUI Man Tries Leaving Scene Of Chester County Crash With Child

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Felipe Sica-Cuyuch
Felipe Sica-Cuyuch Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

A 31-year-old Toughkenamon man was under the influence when he crashed his car and then tried walking away from the scene with a child who had been riding in the car, authorities said.

Felipe Sica-Cuyuch was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and related traffic offenses, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Sica-Cuyuch struck a vehicle around 7:35 p.m. on March 13, at at the intersection of Newark Road and Baltimore Pike, in New Garden Township, police said.

He was identified as the driver of the striking vehicle, as he walked away from the scene with a boy, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

Sica-Cuyuch was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, then taken into custody and transported for a chemical test of his blood, authorities said.

He was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment. 

Sica-Cuyuch was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.