Police: DUI Man Tries Leaving Scene Of Chester County Crash With Child

A 31-year-old Toughkenamon man was under the influence when he crashed his car and then tried walking away from the scene with a child who had been riding in the car, authorities said.

Felipe Sica-Cuyuch was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and related traffic offenses, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Sica-Cuyuch struck a vehicle around 7:35 p.m. on March 13, at at the intersection of Newark Road and Baltimore Pike, in New Garden Township, police said.

He was identified as the driver of the striking vehicle, as he walked away from the scene with a boy, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

Sica-Cuyuch was exhibiting signs of possible impairment, then taken into custody and transported for a chemical test of his blood, authorities said.

He was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment.

Sica-Cuyuch was committed after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

