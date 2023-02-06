Contact Us
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Mac Bullock
Missing something?

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. 

"If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please stop by the police department to claim your property," officers wrote in a statement. 

To submit a tip, visit the Chester County Crime Watch webpage. For addiction resources in Chester County, call 1-866-286-3767. 

