Officer Cleared In East Goshen Police Standoff That Left 34-Year-Old Chester Man Critical

An officer has been cleared of any wrong-doing in connection to an East Goshen police standoff that left a 34-year-old Chester County man in critical condition last month, authorities announced.

Westtown East Goshen police received a call about a suspect who was having a mental health crisis and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister at a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive, around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

During an attempt to communicate with the man, he fired approximately 15 rounds from a handgun at West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team (WCRERT) members, District Attorney Deborah Ryan said.

One round struck near where the WCRERT was standing for cover, Ryan said.

In response, a WCRERT member fired two rounds, striking the man, Ryan said.

WCRERT members administered first aid before he was sent to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he is still in critical condition, Ryan said.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office conducted an independent investigation of the shooting with cooperation from the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department and the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team.

An investigation into the suspect is still pending.

