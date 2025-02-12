Chester Man, 34, Critical After East Goshen Police Standoff

A 34-year-old Chester County man is in critical condition after being shot in a police standoff Thursday in East Goshen, authorities said.

Westtown East Goshen police received a call about a suspect who was having a mental health crisis and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister at a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive, around 6:15 p.m., according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The mother and sister were able to safely flee the house to notify police, District Attorney Deborah Ryan said.

During an attempt to communicate with the man, he fired approximately 15 rounds from a handgun at West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team (WCRERT) members, Ryan said.

One round struck near where the WCRERT was standing for cover, Ryan said.

In response, a WCRERT member fired two rounds, striking the man, Ryan said.

WCRERT members administered first aid before he was sent to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, Ryan said.

According to the Chester County DAO Protocol, Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing the officer-involved shooting.

Chester County Detectives will work with WEGO police and the WCRERT on the incident.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.

