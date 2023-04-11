Gunman Set Own House On Fire, Shot First Responders: Chesco DA

The man who allegedly shot at state police during a Chester County house fire is now charged with attempted murder, and authorities believe he set the blaze himself.

Nicholas Valenti, 59, was shot and wounded by troopers at his burning home on rural Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township on April 3, Daily Voice has reported.

State police said they heard gunshots as they approached the fire, and saw Valenti "standing in the driveway holding a firearm" when they got close. After he "failed to obey verbal commands," a trooper shot him with a rifle, the agency claimed.

The 59-year-old was struck in the hand and leg by a single round, and was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, officials wrote. He has since been released.

Now, the Chester County District Attorney's Office is charging him with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

“When troopers responded to a housefire to help they were met with unexpected gunfire," said DA Deb Ryan in a statement on Tuesday, April 11. "This is another grave reminder of how dangerous it is for our first responders every single day and it is a miracle that no one was killed."

In executing a search warrant on the property, police said they found a .44 magnum revolver "in firing position with two spent shell casings in the cylinder" near where Valenti was standing when he was shot.

They also claimed to find a partially-loaded "AR-15 style rifle" on top of a nearby car, with a round chambered, the safety off, and the red dot optical sight "illuminated."

In the burnt-out home, investigators traced the fire's origin to a den area on the first floor, the DA said. A piece of melted red plastic thought to be from a gas container was recovered from the property, as well.

Valenti was arraigned on April 6 before Magisterial District Judge Hipple, who set bail at $750,000. Court records show the 59-year-old is still in the Chester County jail awaiting his preliminary hearing on April 17.

