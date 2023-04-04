Troopers Shot Armed Man At Scene Of Chesco House Fire, DA Says

A man is in "critical but stable condition" after he was shot by state troopers at the scene of a house fire in Chester County late on Monday, April 3, prosecutors say.

It started at 7:30 p.m., when first responders were called to a residential blaze on rural Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township, said the Chester County District Attorney's Office in a statement.

Among the agencies to respond was the Pennsylvania State Police, who noted the home was "fully engulfed in flames" when they arrived, the DA's Office continued.

As troopers made their way toward the burning home, they saw the "homeowner standing in the driveway holding a firearm," officials wrote. Authorities said the man "failed to obey verbal commands" before a trooper shot him with a rifle.

The man was struck in the hand and leg by a single round, and was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, the DA's office wrote.

Police said they recovered a "loaded, silver revolver handgun with live ammunition" from the area where the man was standing. The release also claims that "numerous gunshots were heard" when troopers first interacted with the homeowner, but does not say who fired them.

Authorities did not identify the man.

No law enforcement was injured during the incident, though the fire "resulted in a total loss to the property," the DA's Office said.

The trooper who pulled the trigger has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by county prosecutors and state police Internal Affairs, the release adds.

