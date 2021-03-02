Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

DUI Driver Crashes Stolen Car In West Whiteland Hit-Run, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Carlos Sanchez
Carlos Sanchez Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A Chester County man was DUI when he rear-ended another vehicle in a stolen car Monday, authorities said.

Carlos Sanchez, 46, fled the scene of the hit and run on East Lincoln Highway and Springdale Drive around 8:30 a.m., in a car believed to be stolen out of Lancaster County, West Whiteland Det. Scott Pezick said.

Sanchez was taken into police custody and the stolen 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was returned to the owner later that day, Pezick told Daily Voice.

The other driver suffered no injuries, Pezick said.

Sanchez was charged with receiving stolen property, DUI, drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, accidents involving death/personal injury, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, fail to stop or give information or render aid, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to notify police of an accident involving injury or death.

