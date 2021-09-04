ChesCo Thief Stabbed Officer In Head After Being Let Off Easy, Authorities Say

A 20-year-old Lancaster County man who was let off easy by police after stealing from his employer turned around and stabbed the arresting officer in the head Friday, authorities in Chester County said.

Officers were in the process of arresting Michael White, of Manheim, for stealing approximately $200 from the Turkey Hill store on Kings Highway in Coatesville, where he worked, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

White told police he would return the money, along with the $3,000 he had in a safe at his house, Ryan said.

Officers told him White he was free to leave and get the money. White's father was waiting in the parking lot to take him home.

Officer William Cahill shook White's hand and planned o leaving the scene, when Cahill shoved him and stabbed him multiple times in the head and face with a fixed curved-blade knife, Ryan said.

White was immediately arrested and taken into custody, while Cahill, 35, was hospitalized. The officer underwent surgery at Reading Hospital, and was in stable condition as of Saturday. He was expected to be released in the afternoon hours.

White was charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted first- degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses.

He was arraigned before Magesterial District Judge Scott Massey and is being held without bail at Chester County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15.

