Chesco Mom Had Mix Of Drugs In System Before Crash That Killed Her Child, Injured Others: DA

A Pennsylvania woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in a crash that killed her own child and injured two others in 2021, authorities announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tricia Consul, 37, of Atglen, was driving under the influence of oxycodone, klonopin, and THC when her car struck a bridge abutment on the 4800 block of Strasburg Road on May 22, 2021, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

A witness to the crash told investigators that Consul was passing a tractor, but failed to straighten out after returning to the travel lane and struck the bridge.

The driver of the tractor, meanwhile, said that he saw Consul on a video call when he approached the wreckage and called 911.

First responders performed CPR on her unrestrained eight-year-old daughter sitting in the front passenger seat, officials said.

The girl was rushed to Brandywine Hospital and Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, where she died of her injuries, according to authorities.

A nine-year-old and an 11-year-old, who were sitting in the backseat before the crash, were taken to area hospitals where one was left with a broken arm and the other a broken jaw.

Consul was treated for multiple broken bones and a lacerated spleen, the DA's office said.

Authorities said they later discovered "a syringe with a brown substance" and 10 loose pills in her car.

Police also obtained a warrant to search Consul's phone, and found that she was on the way to trade marijuana for klonopin when she crashed her car, officials said.

Consul is being held at the Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail, the DA added.

