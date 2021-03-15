ChesCo Man Gets 12 Years In Prison For DUI Crash That Killed 47-Year-Old Man

A Chester County man was sentenced to five and a half to 12 years behind bars for reportedly killing a 47-year-old man while driving drunk on Route 30 in 2019, authorities said.

When an Exton bar refused to serve any more alcohol to Charles Gorman, 30, of Coatesville, he drove to a Planet Fitness in Downingtown and got into an argument with someone in the parking lot on Oct. 23, 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Gorman then tore the side mirrors off the person's car before getting back into his car and driving to a Turkey Hill store in Caln Township, where he verbally harassed two employees outside the store, the DA's office said.

Soon after, he brandished a chisel and chased one of the employees across Route 340, the DA's office said.

He then fled the scene in his car, despite one of the rear tires being flat, and drove west on Route 30, the DA's office said.

His tire then blew out near the Reeceville Road exit, which made him lose control of his car and hit another car, causing it to spin out of control and strike a man who was standing on the side of the road, the DA's office said.

The man had set up flares on the road’s shoulder while fixing his work van’s tire, the DA's office said.

The man died at the scene. The two victims in the first car that was struck were taken to Paoli Hospital’s Trauma Center for medical treatment, authorities said.

“The defendant made three deliberate and tragic decisions to drive while drunk on October 23, 2019, that altered the victim’s family and friends’ lives forever," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"I am sure that the pain of their senseless loss is indescribable. My heart goes out to them.”

The case was investigated by the Downingtown Police Department, Caln Township Police Department, and PA State Police.

The prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Dan Hollander and Jessica Acito.

