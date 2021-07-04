Avondale Man Arrested For Selling $22K Worth Of Meth, DA Says

An Avondale man was arrested last week for reportedly selling $22,000 worth of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Darinel Lucas-Gomez, 28, sold methamphetamine on two occasions, an eighth of an ounce on March 29 and six and a half ounces on March 30, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

When authorities arrested him in his Avondale apartment on March 30, they discovered an additional 11 ounces in his possession and $3,000 in cash, the DA's office said.

Authorities valued the drugs at $22,000.

Lucas-Gomez is a Guatemalan national who, when arrested, was wearing a Homeland Security Investigations ankle bracelet after recently crossing the border into the United States as a refugee, the DA's office said.

He is being held at Chester County Prison.

The case is being investigated by Chester County detectives and the HIDTA (High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) unit.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who has any further information to call Chester County detectives at (610)-344-6866.

