Obituaries

West Chester East HS Grad, ChesCo Native Matthew Scott Dies, 28

Nicole Acosta
Matthew Scott
Matthew Scott Photo Credit: Matt Scott/FACEBOOK

Chester County native Matthew R. Scott died on July 30 at the age of 28.

Scott graduated from West Chester East High School in 2011 and was known for being a sports enthusiast, according to his obituary.

The West Chester native was remembered as a "kind and generous individual who was willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need," his obit says.

He is survived by his parents Robert A. and Susan I. (née Melot) Scott, girlfriend Ellie Holman, paternal grandmother along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was the loving “brother” of Pat and Jack.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 7 at the Donohue Funeral Home in West Chester.

Click here for the full obituary.

