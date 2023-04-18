Mostly Cloudy 54°

Missing Chesco Girls 'At Special Risk For Harm,' Say State Police

State police are seeking two missing 12-year-old Chester County girls, and warn that the pair may be "at special risk of harm or injury." 

Daniela Alvarado-Regalado, Greis Dominguez-Millan
Daniela Alvarado-Regalado, Greis Dominguez-Millan Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado were last seen in Malvern on Saturday, April 15 at around 3 p.m., troopers said in a release. 

Dominguez-Millan is described as 4 feet tall and 115 pounds with dyed red hair with black streaks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black jeans, and red and blue bracelets, and was carrying two backpacks — a green one and a white one with pink flowers. 

Alvarado-Regalado is described as 4-foot-9 and 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call East Whiteland Township Police at 610-647-1440 or 911. 

