Missing Chesco Girls 'At Special Risk For Harm,' Say State Police

Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado were last seen in Malvern on Saturday, April 15 at around 3 p.m., troopers said in a release.

Dominguez-Millan is described as 4 feet tall and 115 pounds with dyed red hair with black streaks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black jeans, and red and blue bracelets, and was carrying two backpacks — a green one and a white one with pink flowers.

Alvarado-Regalado is described as 4-foot-9 and 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Whiteland Township Police at 610-647-1440 or 911.

