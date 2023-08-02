Carjacker Tried Climbing Through Chesco Driver's Window: Police

Warren Hatfield, 38, of Oxford, is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and multiple related felonies, authorities said in a release.

Borough police were called to the Oxhaven Apartments around 7:20 p.m. on July 29, where witnesses said they saw Hatfield open the door of a passing woman's vehicle.

Hatfield allegedly "instructed her to drive away," which she refused and fled the car, police said. He tried to drive away himself but was unable to figure out the car's manual transmission system and hopped out, investigators claimed.

Hatfield then tried to enter another passing car, this time through the driver's side window, according to police. The driver was able to push him away and neighbors detained the 38-year-old until authorities arrived, the department said.

At his arraignment on Sunday, July 30, Hatfield's bail was set at $20,000, court records show. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

