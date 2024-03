Baktybekov Aktilek, born in 2002, and Esenbekov Tolobek, born in 2003, were both killed in the collision at the Betsy Ross exit around 3:10 a.m., Sunday, March 3, according to a GoFundMe started for their families.

The two appear to be from Kyrgyzstan, as the GoFundMe page is also written in Kyrgyz.

No further details have been released in the crash.

