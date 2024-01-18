Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and parts of lower Bucks and Montgomery counties are under a winter storm warning as of 5 p.m. Thursday. In Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, and upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, a winter weather advisory is in place.

NWS's Mount Holly, New Jersey station says snow will begin to fall around 4 to 7 a.m. Friday and continue through the evening.

In and around metro Philly, some 4 to 6 inches are expected throughout the day — more snow than the city has seen in any 24-hour period in the last 1,128 days, according to meteorologists.

In central PA, residents can expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow, with up to 4 inches projected for upper Lancaster County, said the State College station.

Below is an inexhaustive list of warnings and advisories from officials across the area.

Statewide

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel on Friday, and are pre-treating roadways to prevent ice buildup. Drivers should take extra caution approaching bridges and highway ramps, which are especially prone to black ice, the department said.

Some vehicle restrictions will take effect on state and federal highways beginning at midnight Friday. For details, visit 511pa.gov.

Adams

In Gettysburg, a snow emergency will be declared when two inches accumulate on the roadways.

Berks

In Reading, Tuesday’s 800 Penn Street courtyard dedication planned for Tuesday has been canceled due to predicted snow accumulation.

Bucks

A snow emergency will be declared in Falls Township at 6 a.m. Friday and will last for 24 hours. All vehicles, boats, and trailers must be removed from township roads and stored on private property to allow plow access.

at 6 a.m. Friday and will last for 24 hours. All vehicles, boats, and trailers must be removed from township roads and stored on private property to allow plow access. In Perkasie and Sellersville , all commercial properties must remove snow and ice from sidewalks within six hours, police said. Sidewalks in front of Perkasie residences must be cleared within 18 hours, while Sellersville residents have up to 24 hours to shovel.

, all commercial properties must remove snow and ice from sidewalks within six hours, police said. Sidewalks in front of Perkasie residences must be cleared within 18 hours, while Sellersville residents have up to 24 hours to shovel. Upper Southampton police said residents must remove all vehicles from snow emergency routes if an emergency is declared.

police said residents must remove all vehicles from snow emergency routes if an emergency is declared. In Newtown , a snow emergency is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday.

, a snow emergency is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday. In Doylestown, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department will be closed Friday.

Chester

In Kennett Square , a snow emergency will take effect on Friday at 8 a.m. and last until further notice. Vehicles must be removed from all Snow Emergency and Winter Warning routes (listed here ).

, a snow emergency will take effect on Friday at 8 a.m. and last until further notice. Vehicles must be removed from all Snow Emergency and Winter Warning routes (listed ). In West Chester, a snow emergency will take effect at 9 p.m. Thursday and last through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Dauphin

In Harrisburg, sanitation will begin making routes at 4 a.m. for neighborhoods with Friday pickup. The Public Works Department is also asking residents not to shovel snow from sidewalks into city streets.

Delaware

In Yeadon, police are reminding residents not to leave vehicles unattended while they are warming up. Saving your parking spot by placing an object in the roadway is not permitted, they add.

Lancaster

In Stevens, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department office will be closed on Friday.

Lehigh

In Allentown , residents must clear a 3-foot path on the sidewalk in front of their property within 10 hours of the end of the storm. Residents may not shovel snow into roadways or place items in cleared parking spots to reserve them.

, residents must clear a 3-foot path on the sidewalk in front of their property within 10 hours of the end of the storm. Residents may not shovel snow into roadways or place items in cleared parking spots to reserve them. Also in Allentown, sanitation will begin earlier than usual on Thursday evening, and affected residents should set out their bins by 10 p.m.

Montgomery

In Upper Moreland, residents must clear the sidewalks in front of their properties within 48 hours of "snowfall ceasing." Residents are asked to reach out to elderly or sick neighbors to help them clear their walkways.

Northampton

In Bethlehem, residents are reminded they must make " reasonable efforts" to remove built-up snow and ice from their vehicles within 24 hours of the end of the storm — including on the hood, trunk, and roof.

York

All York County buildings, including courts, will be closed on Friday.

