Quadir Humphrey, 18, and Zaire Wilson, 16, were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related counts after gunfire broke out at the 15th Street SEPTA Station on Jan. 11, Daily Voice reported.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Humphrey and Wilson standing on the east end of the train platform before one of them pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd. Detectives said it happened during a "disturbance involving a large group of juveniles on the platform."

Sixteen-year-old Tyshaun Welles was struck once in the head and hospitalized in critical condition, but died from his wounds on Jan. 17, police have said.

Filings in a Philadelphia municipal court show both teens are now also charged with criminal homicide.

According to loved ones on GoFundMe, Tyshaun Welles was a high school sophomore and the oldest of seven children. He was on his way home from a youth dance program when he was fatally shot.

"He was the best big brother, a mentor, a leader, intelligent, respectful, and he was loved by so many," wrote campaign organizer Racquel Bango.

"This loss has come unexpectedly for us and we are looking for support to help with funeral costs and to make sure Tyshaun is laid to rest like the prince he is."

The effort has raised more than $10,000 to date.

