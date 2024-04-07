Toddler Airlifted After Shooting Herself In Face In Philadelphia: Police

The incident happened on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue in the city's 14th District around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 6, police said.

The girl was transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was airlifted to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. She was listed in extremely critical condition as of press time.

A weapon was recovered, and a male was taken into custody for questioning. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.